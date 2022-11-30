Birthdays
Cat dies, two adults displaced after Roanoke Co. fire Tuesday

Photo: Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue
Photo: Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue(Photo: Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court left a cat dead and two people displaced.

According to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 5:41 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire and found smoke and flames leaving the rear of the building.

Two adults and a juvenile were home at the time and were able to escape unharmed. The juvenile was as guest at the house.

A dog was rescued by firefighters.

The fire was under control in around 45 minutes.

