Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-Fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it’s full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodie, a “Chicken for Breakfast” hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-Fil-A sandwich packaging.

There’s also a Chick-Fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)

Prices range from $15 to $75 for the merch.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly and is already planning more for next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Josh Aldridge, named interim head coach of Liberty University.
Liberty names interim head coach following Hugh Freeze departure

Latest News

DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen online, police say
Michelle Blandin, whose father, mother and sister were killed, said this deadly catfishing...
Woman mourns family killed by Virginia deputy
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions