Craig County community comes together for COVID-19 remembrance event

A Craig County resident holds a candle during the community remembrance event Tuesday night.
A Craig County resident holds a candle during the community remembrance event Tuesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic has impacted everyone in some way and that reaches even further into rural communities. That’s why United Way of Roanoke Valley and organizations hosted a community remembrance event to honor those who have died but also celebrate how far this community has come.

“We are hopefully providing an opportunity for the community to come together and take a breath post pandemic to take stock of what we have still in this community,” said Leslie Clark, director of family health strategies for United Way of Roanoke Valley.

24 Craig County residents have passed away due to COVID-19 since 2020. Clark said the pandemic has hit small communities especially hard the past few years.

“We just really want to take a moment to celebrate small communities, to celebrate all that small communities have to offer and their togetherness and their closeness.”

Craig County residents like Sheila Hypes also shared their emotional and powerful stories of losing loved ones. Hypes husband of more than 40-years lost his battle with COVID.

It was a time to think about how resilient the Craig County community is and continuing to come together in times of need.

