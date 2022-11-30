Birthdays
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023.

“We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”

The new building will be at Montgomery County’s Falling Branch Corporate Park.

“The facility is 251,000 square ft. on 40-plus acres of land, so it’ll be a huge facility,” Blevins said.

FedEx will use the building as a distribution center for FedEx Ground.

The corporate park’s location was a major selling point for the county to attract FedEx.

“With this close proximity to Interstate 81, that also connects interstate 77 and 64, so it’s a great access that we have here in the county,” Blevins said.

A facility of this size will bring in many jobs to the area.

“We’re all about livelihood and that’s what we want to do for Montgomery County citizens,” Blevins said.

