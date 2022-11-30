Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.(City of Newport Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help...
Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.(City of Newport Fire Department)

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
It's costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000.
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy

Latest News

Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
Wreaths for a Cause
Wreaths for a Cause takes place in Danville
Wreaths for a Cause Takes Place in Danville
Wreaths for a Cause Takes Place in Danville
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize