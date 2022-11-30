Flames of Memory honors those who died on D-Day

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is honoring Overlord’s 4,415 men who died on D-Day by lighting thousands of luminarias that can be seen throughout the Memorial. This beautiful display has special meaning and significance.

Angela Hatcher Lynch, the Director of Communications for the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the significance of each luminary and when you can see it.

Plan your visit to see the Flames of Memory today.

National D-Day Memorial

3 Overlord Circle, Bedford

December 2, 3, & 4

5PM-9PM nightly

