Harvest Foundation aims to help region grow

The Harvest Foundation released a new strategic plan Wednesday morning.
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation aims to support Martinsville and Henry County grow into a place where everyone has the opportunity to live, work and play.

Kate Keller joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the Foundation prides itself in being a resource for economic development and job creation in Martinsville and Henry County.

Listen in on our conversation about what how they use partnerships and collaborations to accomplish their goals and what initiatives are most important to them.

Find out more on their website.

