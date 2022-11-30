Birthdays
Wytheville Community College making higher education affordable

A look into scholarship availability
WCC Scholarships
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 24 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thinking of a career change? Maybe you’re not ready for a 4-year college experience? Wytheville Community College joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the opportunities the Community College offers and the scholarships available.

Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood, Wytheville Community College Vice President of Academics and Institutional Advancement, talked to us about how much scholarship money is available, and the importance of this money to WCC students.

Contact info:

WCC Educational Foundation Office,

WCC Educational Foundation

1000 East Main Street

Wytheville, VA 24382

Email: foundation@wcc.vccs.edu

Find out more information on the website or call (276) 223-4771.

