Wreaths for a Cause takes place in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th annual Wreaths for a Cause is taking place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

82 wreaths are on display, representing 49 non-profits in the area.

The wreaths can be voted on with donations, which will go to each represented cause. All wreaths will be auctioned off at the open house December 15.

The organization’s wreath with the most votes will also receive $1,000. A total of $140,000 was raised in previous years.

“It’s just a way that The Institute can kind of bring the community together,” said Ellen Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager for the Institute Conference Center. “It started out kind of selfishly trying to get The Institute just decorated for the holidays, but it morphed into so much more.”

Admission to the open house is $10, which will be donated to United Way in Danville.

