Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Wreaths for a Cause takes place in Danville

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th annual Wreaths for a Cause is taking place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

82 wreaths are on display, representing 49 non-profits in the area.

The wreaths can be voted on with donations, which will go to each represented cause. All wreaths will be auctioned off at the open house December 15.

The organization’s wreath with the most votes will also receive $1,000. A total of $140,000 was raised in previous years.

“It’s just a way that The Institute can kind of bring the community together,” said Ellen Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager for the Institute Conference Center. “It started out kind of selfishly trying to get The Institute just decorated for the holidays, but it morphed into so much more.”

Admission to the open house is $10, which will be donated to United Way in Danville.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
It's costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000.
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy

Latest News

Wreaths for a Cause Takes Place in Danville
Wreaths for a Cause Takes Place in Danville
PG Pedulla Sets Tone for Hokies' Offense
PG Pedulla Sets Tone for Hokies' Offense
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Member One Donates $100K to TAP
Member One Donates $100K to TAP