Soggy this morning with clearing this afternoon

Soaking rain for the morning commute

Skies clear and winds increase this afternoon

Cold start to the month of December

WEDNESDAY

light to moderate rain is expected through the morning commute and will start to taper off by mid morning. A few lingering showers are possible through midday when the front moves through. High should peak around 2pm with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Showers linger through mid morning. (WDBJ Weather)

High pressure will start to build in this afternoon allowing skies to clear. Winds will increase and could gust 20-40 mph.

Breezy winds are expected ahead and behind the cold front. (WDBJ Weather)

Staying windy overnight and into the start of Thursday. Chilly conditions are on tap with overnight lows plummeting into the 20s.

COOLER START TO DECEMBER

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a much cooler air mass will enter the region from the northwest. Even with generally sunny skies, afternoon highs will only be in the 40s (with a few low 50s) for most hometowns Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also be quite cold, slipping to the 20s for both Thursday and Friday mornings.

December starts out on the chilly side with highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND PREVIEW

After a few chilly days, the weekend should slowly warm to near normal with afternoon highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend brings a chance for a few showers on Saturday and Sunday. Timing needs to be narrowed down somewhat, but we aren’t expecting widespread rain so some will stay dry overall.

