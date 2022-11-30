Special programs underway at Big Island Library

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - There is always something fun to do at your local library and Here @ Home welcomed Dawn Fisher, the Library Manager from the Big Island Library, to the show to talk about two exciting events.

The first is this year’s Colorific program, which will focus on creating crafts from around the world. Participants will learn how Ukrainian dolls are made and the steps needed to create one to mimic your own personality.

There is also a Healthier Holiday Meal event, where special speaker Amanda Kidd will encourage everyone to eat healthier during the holidays.

Check out both events on the library website.

Healthier Holiday Meals with Amanda Kidd

December 6, 2022

6:00-6:45 PM @ Big Island Library

Ukrainian Doll (Colorific Club) as part of Thursdays are for Kids

December 8

2:30-3:30 pm at Big Island Library

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.