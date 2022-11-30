Birthdays
Street Dog Coalition hosts free clinic in Pulaski

Street Dog Coalition event in Pulaski
Street Dog Coalition event in Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A local chapter of the Street Dog Coalition hosted a free pet care clinic for pets and people Nov. 30.

The event was designed for people facing homelessness to make sure their pets are healthy.

Pets received vaccines and checkups, and owners received COVID-19 vaccines.

“Events like these basically are in charge of educating the population and tackling prevention, rather than dealing with the aftermath of health problems,” Street Dog Coalition’s Claudia Melendez said.

The coalition says events like these can help make our hometowns healthier.

