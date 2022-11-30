Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Superintendent says school safety is priority of sales tax increase

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The process to renovate schools in Pittsylvania County is moving forward after voters approved a 1% sales tax increase referendum by 900 votes in November.

The $50 million in revenue from the sales tax increase will go toward improvements at 14 schools.

To increase safety, mobile classrooms will be removed and additional classrooms will be constructed. Separated buildings will also be connected to each other.

“You can never be too safe,” said Superintendent of Pittsylvania County Schools Dr. Mark Jones. “So, we’ll do whatever we can to bring children inside so they don’t have to go outside to get to classrooms. We can provide some barriers as visitors come into our schools. I think that’s important to be sure that that we’re providing a safe environment for children.”

“There are four separate classrooms that are a separate brick wing, as well as three mobile units,” said Kathryn Lowry, Hurt Elementary School Principal. “Students have to leave the main building as well as those other buildings to go to the gym or the cafeteria, so it’s a safety issue; children are walking from building to building out in the open.”

Parking lots at Gretna and Twin Springs Elementary Schools will also be reconstructed to improve safety.

“They were built during a time where many parents put their children on school buses. Now, a lot of parents bring their children to school so we need to do something to alleviate some of the traffic flow issues that we were having with those buildings,” added Dr. Jones.

The Board of Supervisors has to vote to pass the sales tax ordinance in December. The sales tax increase will go into effect 190 days after the vote.

“I’m very thankful that the residents of Pittsylvania County have agreed to pass this referendum and invest in our students’ futures. It’s so heartfelt and it brings a tear to my eye that our children are going to be more well taken care of,” said Mrs. Lowry.

Dr. Jones says he hopes to see renovations begin in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
It's costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000.
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy

Latest News

School Renovations Outlined in Pittsylvania County
School Renovations Outlined in Pittsylvania County
Virginia Tech Club Charity Classic Social
Virginia Tech’s Charity Classic Social is Saturday
Virginia Tech’s Charity Classic Social is Saturday
Virginia Tech’s Charity Classic Social is Saturday
Special Programs Underway at Big Island Library
Special Programs Underway at Big Island Library