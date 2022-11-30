Birthdays
Total Action for Progress receives $100,000 donation for resource programs

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $100,000 donation to Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) Wednesday morning.

Early Head Start at Greenvale School is one of TAP’s programs that’s going to be receiving Member One’s donation. The other program receiving funds from the donation will be TAP’s housing program to help survivors of domestic violence get back on their feet.

The money is going to be used to help families all across the Roanoke Valley.

TAP is planning to buy a pre-school bus to help get kids to Early Head Start. TAP’s president and CEO explained how getting kids to daycare or school can be a challenge for working families.

“We know that the more of an education a person has, the higher the skill level, the more their earning power,” Annette Lewis said. “We are focusing on the whole family, so we want the child and the parent to be successful.”

The organization is helping families like that of Raquel Sanchez.

“Most of the jobs, they start out at 8 a.m. and it’s going to go the entire day until 5 p.m.,” Sanchez said. “If you don’t have a place that is taking care of your kids during that time, you’re not able to keep a job.”

Sanchez explained how donations to TAP’s programs, like Early Head Start, help her and her son.

“They’re doing a great job not only with my child, but with everyone there, because the kids are really happy,” Sanchez said.

The credit union’s $100,000 dollar donation is the largest gift TAP has ever received from a business or individual. Member One’s vice president of community impact explained why this donation was important to the company.

“It’s all about supporting communities and we’re all overlapped and interconnected,” Alex Lucas said. “Regardless of our business, we all have an impact in our community.”

Early Head Start will receive $50,000 and TAP’s housing program will receive the rest of the donation.

