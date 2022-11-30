Birthdays
Virginia Tech’s Charity Classic Social is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Nov. 30, 2022
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 University Club of Virginia Tech Charity Classic Social is scheduled for Saturday, December 3.

According to the event’s web page:

University Club of Virginia Tech is part of the Invited’s dynamic and expanding Sports & Entertainment division. Invited is dedicated to supporting organizations and causes that make an impact in our communities. Charity Classic originated in 2007 for Invited and has since become a company-wide tradition. These annual fundraisers have accumulated over $30 million for important causes and have made an incredible impact on each Club’s home community. All proceeds for this Charity Classic will benefit Micah’s Backpack and Empoyee Care Foundation.

Micah’s Backpack addresses children’s hunger issues by partnering with New River Valley schools to provide direct assistance to students and families who qualify for the free lunch program. The second beneficiary is Invited’s Employee Care Foundation, a fund created to assist our employees and their families by providing financial assistance in times of crisis.

We invite you to make a great impact on our local and Club communities.

The cocktail attire event is $75 per person and begins at 5:30 p.m.

