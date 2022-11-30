WDBJ7 Weather Team launches Slight Chance of Science podcast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The WDBJ7 Weather Team is launching a podcast, “Slight Chance of Science.”

Look like a genius at the dinner table. Bite-sized lessons with a sprinkle of science. No complicated charts and graphs here. Hosts go straight to the experts and cover environmental topics along with breakthroughs at hometown universities.

In this episode, join Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts as we look back at the 2022 Hurricane Season and bring in a special guest from the National Hurricane Center who also happens to be a Southwest Virginia Native. We’ll also dive into some of the new technology that is being used to track these powerful storms, including unmanned drones.

