AG Miyares announces settlement with CarMax over disclosure of safety recalls

(Source: Carmax/Facebook)
(Source: Carmax/Facebook)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that a bipartisan settlement has been reached with CarMax Auto Superstores over the disclosure of safety recalls.

The settlement stems from an investigation opened due to concerns that consumers weren’t aware of unrepaired and potentially serious safety recalls in purchased used vehicles.

Virginia is expected to receive $25,699.36 as part of the settlement, which will be used for future consumer protection enforcement purposes.

“Purchasing a motor vehicle is a big investment. Virginians deserve to have all the information that could impact their decision to buy a car. Consumers deserve to know at the time of purchase whether the vehicle they are purchasing is subject to an open recall, especially if that recall relates to a safety issue,” said Attorney General Miyares. " This settlement will help set a standard for the used-car industry that requires sellers to provide such notice as part of the sales transaction and ensure Virginians are properly informed before buying a car.”

The settlement will require CarMax to disclose unrepaired recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles to consumers before vehicles are purchased.

Miyares was joined by a coalition of 35 state attorney generals.

