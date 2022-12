ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show is set for December 3 and 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

There will be 244 vendors selling gift items.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see organizer Jason Lane preview the event on 7@four.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.