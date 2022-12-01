Birthdays
Bluefield University Theater to perform A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical

“To me, this is the most quintessential Christmas story after the birth of Jesus in the book of Luke.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University Theater is gearing up for its performance of A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical, and actors are working hard to bring to life the redemption story that is considered by many to be a Christmas staple.

“...To me, this is the most quintessential Christmas story after... the birth of Jesus in the book of Luke. The next story that I think people remember at Christmas is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and how Christmas changed his heart. And this is an excellent adaptation of that story,” says Charles Reese, the Artistic Director for the Bluefield University Children’s Theater.

The play will follow Dickens’ classic novella with musical performances from children, teens, and college students. While some of the actors are small, the production itself promises to be anything but.

“This is a huge show. We have a cast of about forty, I think. There’s musical numbers left and right. There’s set pieces everywhere, as you might be able to see. It’s - It’s a really big endeavor, but I think it’s going to pay off, and it’s going to be a really good show,” says Brian Fisher, the actor for Ebenezer Scrooge.

Fisher also says this will be his final performance before graduating Bluefield University but says it’s been “amazing” showing the kids how fun theater can be.

A Christmas Carol will be at Bluefield University on Thursday December 8 through Sunday, December 11. Tickets will be $12 for adults and $7 for seniors and children when purchased at the door.

