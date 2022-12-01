Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Budgeting is important for the holidays

Do’s and don’ts of budgeting around the holiday season
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ryan Applegate, VP of Community Development Programs at Freedom First, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how to budget during the holiday season. He talked about the free resources available to create a budget and stick to it.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center (Roanoke FEC) at roanokefec.org

Freedom First is also offering specials this time of year, and you can find that information here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer Fire in Roanoke
Two dogs killed in Roanoke trailer fire; one person treated
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
First pediatric flu death reported in Virginia for current flu season
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

Budgeting is Important for the Holidays
Budgeting is Important for the Holidays
A Greenway Ambassador walks with is dog on Tuesday.
“Eyes and ears” help out on the Roanoke River Greenway
How to prepare your home for winter weather.
Here’s what you need to winterize your home
Robin Reed has inspired countless, budding meteorologists over the past 4 decade.
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7