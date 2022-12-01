Budgeting is important for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ryan Applegate, VP of Community Development Programs at Freedom First, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how to budget during the holiday season. He talked about the free resources available to create a budget and stick to it.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center (Roanoke FEC) at roanokefec.org

Freedom First is also offering specials this time of year, and you can find that information here.

