CDC reports five children have died this week from influenza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Influenza levels all across the Commonwealth are on the rise. The high levels come as Virginia’s Health Department (VDH) reported a child died from the flu in the southwest health region.

While the number of influenza cases we’re seeing isn’t unusual for flu season, health experts told WDBJ7 this wave is hitting much earlier than typical years.

Just this week, five children in the United States passed away from the flu.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District’s communication director explained how the numbers are affecting pediatric patients this flu season.

”Flu and other respiratory illnesses have been hitting children across the country really hard this year,” Christie Wills said.

VDH is reporting Virginia’s influenza levels to be ‘Very High’. Doctors, urgent cares and emergency rooms are seeing a high increase in patients for flu-like symptoms.

“We would recommend that people stay home right now and call their medical provider to find out if the medical provider wants them to be screened,” Wills said.

Chills, congestion and fatigue are all common symptoms. But a family nurse practitioner with LewisGale Regional Health System explained children infected with this year’s influenza strain can have a fever that lasts days.

“You should make an appointment for your child if they’ve had a fever for longer than three days, if there’s no improvement in symptoms over time with symptom management treatment with acetaminophen or ibuprofen or new symptoms begin to develop,” Katlen Rosen said.

As influenza continues to spread, hospitals are still seeing the transmission of COVID-19 and RSV. Carilion Clinic’s interim chair of pediatrics explained how this year’s flu strain may have a higher severity with children.

“There’s an immune deficit from essentially the last three years because we’ve been without any significant respiratory illnesses other than COVID,” Dr. Christopher Pierce said. “It’s just a matter of catching up, and unfortunately the harsh reality of catching up is through the natural course of the viral illnesses.”

The high levels of flu symptoms aren’t unique to Virginia, as states all across the country are seeing similar trends.

Health experts say the best way to prevent serious complications from influenza is to get your flu shot early on.

