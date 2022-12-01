Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year.

Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and then sing Christmas carols. There will also be hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, live music, real snow and more.

“It’s just really fun,” said Kirsten Aherron, communications and event manager for the River District Association. “Everybody is festive and wearing Santa hats and things like that. The entertainment is great. You can bring a chair, hang out, and watch the band. It’s just a fun festive feeling.”

Christmas on the Plaza is open to the public and admission is free for everyone.

