End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7

A conversation with Robin Reed as he gets ready for retirement
Robin Reed has inspired countless, budding meteorologists over the past 4 decade.
Robin Reed has inspired countless, budding meteorologists over the past 4 decade.(WDBJ7)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.

Reed has had an incredible career and we all wish him the very best in retirement. Congratulations, Robin!

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

