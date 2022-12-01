“Eyes and ears” help out on Roanoke River Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A friendly face to have on the greenway. That’s how Roanoke City leaders describe their ambassador program. Volunteers are out on the Roanoke River Greenway daily to help out in any way they can.

“That’s the tradition that we have carried. We want there to be people out there that aren’t staff, that citizens feel comfortable coming up to and asking for directions or reporting something that is going on that shouldn’t be,” said Renee Powers, trails and greenways coordinator with Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

Gordon Ewald was one of the founding members of the program in 2015.

“The greenway’s been wonderful for me; I walk on it five, six days a week,” said Ewald.

A situation on the greenway was a driving force behind why he wanted to get involved.

“A friend of mine, a business associate, was attacked on the greenway and I realized that there are a number of us who are on the greenway each day and we can be eyes and ears for situations where someone needs help,” said Ewald.

The program has 27 volunteers who walk, run or bike the greenway on a daily basis all year.

“Without the volunteers, we would not be able to do the amazing things on trails and greenways that we are able to do,” said Powers.

Overall it’s just about making sure current and future residents are able to enjoy all it has to offer.

“It’s an ongoing, continuing program to enhance the citizens of Roanoke’s enjoyment of this great asset we have,” said Ewald.

You can learn more about the program by going to the city's website

