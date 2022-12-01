Birthdays
The Feel Good Tour hosts 8th annual “Music for Christmas”

The Feel Good Tour is continuing its annual tradition of giving out free instruments during the...
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bill Hudson and Al Coffey started The Feel Good Tour 18 years ago. Now for the 8th straight year, they are giving out free instruments through their “Music for Christmas” campaign.

“That’s the unique thing, that the child can actually take that instrument home to their room and develop their skills. And they have that outlet because we know kids really got to have an outlet, right? It’s a good way to learn. So that’s really important,” said Hudson.

It’s a special event every year for Hudson and Coffey, who have the instruments donated to them and then find families in need or schools with kids who can put the instruments to good use.

“We can’t do it without people. If we don’t receive them, we can’t give them away,” said Coffey.

Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, The Feel Good Tour will be giving out one instrument per family, including guitars, violins, keyboards, a viola, a cello and more. They are asking families to schedule an appointment by calling 540-819-2354 or emailing liberty1streeet@gmail.com.

Handing a family or kid a free instrument is a moment that never gets old for Coffey and Hudson. They will continue to provide free instruments to all kids in need no matter the time of year.

