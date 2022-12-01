Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street.

The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District.

“It just sticks out as this out-of-place building that has metal siding around it and the roof is not in great shape,” said Ken Larking, Danville City Manager. “It’s a flat roof. So, there are a lot of issues with the building. We think that something much better can be placed there that would look more like everything else within the area.”

Surveys were conducted asking the public what they would like to see the building turned into. Larking says the results were inconclusive, as there was a wide variety of answers such as restaurants, entertainment, apartments and open space.

“We want to make sure that whatever we do, it’s a really nice development. It’s got good public space there next to it already and maybe a little bit more as part of this development. We want to see something that is inviting, that people would like to hang out at and hopefully open a business,” added Larking.

The empty building is at the front and center of the River District. Officials want the new building to make a good impression on visitors and locals when coming in and out of the city.

“That’s one of the first things that people might see when they drive in. So, having a very important, nice looking building there would really send a good message to the people who live here and also anybody who’s visiting the area,” said Larking.

They are currently looking for a developer for the space who will fit the needs and wants of the community.

Larking says demolition on the former Lou’s Antiques building will begin in January.

