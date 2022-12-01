Friends of Mountain View to raise money for Roanoke landmark

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday decorating doesn’t wait at Mountain View.

There are garlands on the stair rails, stockings over the fireplace and many more wreaths and bows. And 17 trees, including one dedicated to Junius Fishburn, who built the home in 1907.

“At one point when Mr. Fishburn built it, he called it the largest home in Roanoke,” said Lauren Woodson, Community Recreation Coordinator for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation. “And I would argue it is still one of the largest: 42 rooms.”

A mansion more than 100 years old requires special care, and finding the resources to do all of the work can be a challenge for a city balancing critical needs.

That’s where the group ‘Friends of Mountain View’ hopes to make a difference, seeking donations and grants the city cannot pursue.

Bob Clement is chair of the group.

“I hope the result will be that when folks come and visit Mountain View, they’ll see a different property,” Clement told WDBJ7 Wednesday morning. “They’ll see a property where repairs are not needed on the outside any more because they’ve been done, not only on the main structure, but also on the auxiliary structures out back.”

Friends of Mountain View will be involved next week for candlelight tours Thursday and Friday evenings, and for an open house Sunday, December 11.

And keep an eye out for more events next Spring that will raise money for the preservation of Mountain View.

