Holiday Arts and Crafts Marketplace set for Fincastle

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Marketplace is set for Fincastle December 10.

There will be lots of homemade arts and crafts on sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fincastle Baptist Church.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see organizers Lynne Bolton and Melodye Hollingsworth stop by 7@four to preview the event.

Berglund Center Hosts Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
