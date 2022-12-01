Birthdays
New MCPS superintendent takes office

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bernard Bragen. Jr. comes to southwest Virginia with 9 years of superintendent experience in New Jersey.

Thursday he began a new chapter in Montgomery County.

“I’m here to support the community,” he said. “I’m here to help the district move forward.”

He says his main priority is the students in the school district.

“I think sometimes the perception is the superintendent is this guy in the ivory tower that makes these decisions that are unconnected to what’s going on in each of the buildings and in the classrooms, and I don’t want to be that person,” Bragen Jr. said.

He believes making connections with the community will truly make a difference.

“It’s important for me to be in the buildings and in the classrooms to get a feel, for one, see the things that we do really well and then also get a feel for maybe some of the things we can improve upon and do even better,” Bragen Jr. said.

On the job, he says there aren’t too many differences between Montgomery County and his former school district in New Jersey.

“It’s about kids, it’s about connecting with children, it’s about having the rigor and the expectations for them to do well and giving them the supports to be successful,” he said. “It’s about having principals that are advocating for the children in the buildings, pushing the needle forward, and also making sure everyone’s held accountable to what’s best for children.”

“Outside of the office, he says there are a few differences to the areas.

“I’m going to have to adjust to lake fishing because there’s no surf anywhere near here,” he said. “I tried to go jogging actually last night and realized that the hills here are very difficult compared to the flat where I live in New Jersey.”

