Member One Credit Union makes donation to Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $50,000 donation to Bradley Free Clinic for its resources and services .

That money will go toward helping more than 3,000 people across the Roanoke Valley. It comes during Member One’s ‘Week of Giving’.

The clinic’s executive director explained the donation will be used for community outreach programs.

”It was really a great Christmas gift to be able to get this money from Member One,” Janine Underwood said. ”I think our community outreach was the one area that we don’t have any specific grant funding for.”

The money will also provide dental services for those without insurance.

