Model railroading a major passion for members of Roanoke club

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the Virginia Museum of Transportation highlights some heavyweights of railroad history.

In the museum’s basement, members of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club pursue a lifelong passion on a smaller scale. And they’re inviting others to climb aboard.

Lean into one of the layouts and it’s easy to imagine you’re watching a locomotive rolling through western Virginia. And it’s not just one scene, or one scale model, but many representing the full range of model railroading.

Billy Nauert is President of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club.

“We have pretty much every scale that there is, and we have trains for everybody to run,” he told WDBJ7 Thursday morning.

The Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club currently has nine layouts. Members meet in the basement of the transportation museum every Tuesday night.

For some it was a childhood passion. For others a creative escape. And for father and son Scott and Joshua Smith, the hobby is an opportunity to spend time together.

Members are inviting others to learn more about their club, when the Virginia Museum of Transportation celebrates Christmas with the Candy Cane Express this weekend.

The Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club will hold an open house Saturday and Sunday, and members roll out the red carpet during their weekly meetings as well.

