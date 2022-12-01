Birthdays
No one hurt in electrical house fire in Danville

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in a house fire determined by Danville Fire Thursday to have been electrical.

The Danville Fire Department was called about 8:30 a.m. to the fire on Westover Drive. Firefighters found flames coming from the front corner of the house, with all occupants having escaped.  

The home had extensive damage to the room where the fire originated and flames had spread into the attic and second floor.  

Danville Fire had four engine companies, a ladder company, two fire marshals, a safety officer, a command unit and additional support vehicles at the scene.

