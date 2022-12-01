Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Staying colder than average the next few days

Turning chilly for tonight plus we are staying windy
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Winds slowly settle down this morning
  • Staying chilly this afternoon
  • Next chance for rain is this weekend

Lows this morning fall near or just below freezing in the 20s and low 30s. We stay breezy into the first half of Thursday. Strong winds will push our wind chill values into the teens and low 20s early this morning.

Breezy and chilly as you head out the door Thursday morning.
Breezy and chilly as you head out the door Thursday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Have the kids bundled up at the bus stop. We start the first day of December with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. We gradually warm throughout the day, but our highs will be below normal. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday.

THE WEEKEND

We’re expecting another cold front to arrive late Friday night and push through the region Saturday bringing another round of light showers. The best chance and coverage of rain will be in the mountains Saturday morning, with fewer showers by the afternoon.

COVERAGE: Scattered to Numerous | RAINFALL: .10″ to .25″ | SEVERE: None Expected

Winds will increase once again along and behind the front Saturday. Plan for a gusty breeze for any late-day parades.

If you’re wanting to decorate for the holidays, Sunday will be your best day as we dry things out and see those winds subside. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

Scattered showers are possible with Saturday's cold front.
Scattered showers are possible with Saturday's cold front.(WDBJ7)

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

The region will be in what’s called a “Zonal Flow” next week. This will keep weather systems moving across the area every few days.

At this time, our highest rain chances will be Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front lifts north. Any heavier rain should stay south of us so the flood risk remains low.

Wednesday may also feature a few showers, but not quite as soggy as previous days. We also turn quite mild again with afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer Fire in Roanoke
Two dogs killed in Roanoke trailer fire; one person treated
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
First pediatric flu death reported in Virginia for current flu season
It's costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000.
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy

Latest News

Starting off our Thursday chilly as wind chill values will read in the teens and low 20s!
Staying colder than average the next few days
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s in the morning.
Wednesday, November 30 - Evening Outlook
Thursday we start off chilly with those feels like temperatures in the teens and low 20s.
Full Forecast: Drying out but turning cold and windy
Wednesday Morning Update
Wednesday Morning Weather Update