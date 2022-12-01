Staying colder than average the next few days

Winds slowly settle down this morning

Staying chilly this afternoon

Next chance for rain is this weekend

Lows this morning fall near or just below freezing in the 20s and low 30s. We stay breezy into the first half of Thursday. Strong winds will push our wind chill values into the teens and low 20s early this morning.

Breezy and chilly as you head out the door Thursday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Have the kids bundled up at the bus stop. We start the first day of December with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. We gradually warm throughout the day, but our highs will be below normal. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday.

THE WEEKEND

We’re expecting another cold front to arrive late Friday night and push through the region Saturday bringing another round of light showers. The best chance and coverage of rain will be in the mountains Saturday morning, with fewer showers by the afternoon.

COVERAGE: Scattered to Numerous | RAINFALL: .10″ to .25″ | SEVERE: None Expected

Winds will increase once again along and behind the front Saturday. Plan for a gusty breeze for any late-day parades.

If you’re wanting to decorate for the holidays, Sunday will be your best day as we dry things out and see those winds subside. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

Scattered showers are possible with Saturday's cold front. (WDBJ7)

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

The region will be in what’s called a “Zonal Flow” next week. This will keep weather systems moving across the area every few days.

At this time, our highest rain chances will be Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front lifts north. Any heavier rain should stay south of us so the flood risk remains low.

Wednesday may also feature a few showers, but not quite as soggy as previous days. We also turn quite mild again with afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s.

