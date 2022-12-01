Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.

The deputy was knocked into another lane of travel as Fagbewesa drove eastbound into a Dodge Ram that was stopped in traffic. She then backed up and pulled forward over the median into the westbound lanes. Once she cleared the intersection, she returned to the eastbound lanes until she reached the area of the 610 Car Wash.

Fagbewesa and a juvenile passenger abandoned the crashed car near the car wash and fled into the woods toward Highpointe Boulevard.

The deputy was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries. Police attempted to establish a perimeter around the scene, they located and detained the juvenile passenger, but Fagbewesa was able to escape the perimeter.

Warrants were obtained on Fagbewesa for attempted capital murder, two counts of felony hit and run, felony eluding, reckless driving, and no valid driver’s license. This is an ongoing case, and additional charges are possible.

Fagbewesa was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Stafford deputy Fagbewesa hit has been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.