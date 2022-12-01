Birthdays
Wells Fargo employees help out at The Rescue Mission of Roanoke

By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wells Fargo employees got out to serve at the Rescue Mission this evening. Around 10 employees hopped into the kitchen and helped out with dinner operations.

“Really wanted to just get people out here and get people involved. Especially during this time of year where there’s people in need, and there’s such a shortage of getting people out to do work like this so we’re just wanting to help and give back,” said Audreanna Kuilan, operations manager with Wells Fargo.

These types of efforts are what helps The Rescue Mission continue to serve those in need every day of the year.

”It’s a community effort. Whether it’s donating, whether it’s volunteerism, whether it’s spreading the word, everything here is a community effort and if we weren’t firing on all cylinders, it wouldn’t be possible,” said Kevin Berry, community outreach/marketing manager.

Wells Fargo also gave the rescue mission a $15,000 gift for its “The Three E’s” program.

