Actress takes her act from Virginia to Hallmark Channel

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV.

Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Opening night for MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” is Friday night; it runs through December 23.

She also stars in the Hallmark movies “A Holiday Spectacular” and “A Greenbrier Christmas.”

o “A Holiday Spectacular” airs through the holiday season on Hallmark Channel and is streaming on the Peacock app

o “A Greenbrier Christmas” streams on the Fox Nation streaming service

