Actress takes her act from Virginia to Hallmark Channel
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV.
Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Opening night for MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” is Friday night; it runs through December 23.
She also stars in the Hallmark movies “A Holiday Spectacular” and “A Greenbrier Christmas.”
o “A Holiday Spectacular” airs through the holiday season on Hallmark Channel and is streaming on the Peacock app
o “A Greenbrier Christmas” streams on the Fox Nation streaming service
