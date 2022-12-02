Amoore records Virginia Tech’s first triple-double in 85-54 win over Nebraska

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Junior point guard Georgia Amoore tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to pace the No. 9 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team Thursday in an 85-54 win over Nebraska.

Amoore’s triple-double was the first in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history, and the Australia native set new career highs in all three categories.

Liz Kitley posted a double-double of her own, matching Amoore’s 24 points to go with 12 rebounds.

The Hokies improved to 7-0 on the season, with a trip to Knoxville and a meeting with Tennessee set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

