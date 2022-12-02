Birthdays
Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns

Blacksburg Tree(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns Friday evening with events for the whole family.

“The theme for the parade is ‘hometown holidays’, so it’s just bringing everybody back together, spending time with your family,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc’s Executive Director Tracie Hughes said.

The main festivities include the winter market with craft vendors, the tree lighting and the parade.

When it comes to the tree lighting, Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith plays a pretty important role.

“It doesn’t always go smoothly,” she said. “Some years I’ve had a little trouble lighting that tree, so I have a wand and this year, I made sure it’s cleaned and loaded and we’ll see if it works.”

The parade starts 7 p.m. and features one of the biggest lineups in the parade’s history.

“It’s a great free event for families to come out and enjoy each other,” Hughes said.

“One of the most exciting things about it is that it’s not new,” Hager-Smith said. “It doesn’t try to be spectacular. It’s the way our hometown likes to have fun together.”

The winter market will be open until 8 p.m. and Tuba Christmas will be playing in downtown Blacksburg starting at 6 p.m.

“It brings a lot of people from the outlying areas,” Hughes said. “We try to have it on a different night than the other surrounding towns so people from the region can come in and enjoy downtown as well.”

For more information click here.

