Building at Washington and Lee evacuated and being searched after threat of possible explosive device

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jessica Mardian
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A building at Washington and Lee has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device.

According to an alert on the university’s website, a concerning message was posted on YikYak about a device in the Elrod Commons. Local law enforcement is on the scene.

The university is asking that people avoid the area until further notice.

According to the university’s website, Elrod Commons is home to the university store, dining facilities, a theater and several offices.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

