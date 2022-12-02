Birthdays
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting to take place as part of Dickens of a Christmas

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can get in the holiday spirit by celebrating with WDBJ7 at the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting.

The tree lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the plaza behind the Market Building.

The ceremony begins 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6:20 p.m. Friday.

There will be live performances, food, arts and craft vendors and more.

Some of your WDBJ7 favorite people will be downtown, including Robin, Brent, and Jean.

Then get ready because next week we will be airing the Roanoke Christmas Parade live on WZBJ24.

