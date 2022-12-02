Daughter says Pelé back in hospital to regulate medication

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter says the Brazilian soccer great has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor.

Kely Nascimento added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health. Nascimento lives in the United States and made the comments in an Instagram post after what she called “lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.”

ESPN Brasil reported earlier that the three-time World Cup champion was taken to the hospital because of “general swelling.” Hospital Albert Einstein says the former footballer “has full control of his vital functions” and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units.

