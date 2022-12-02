Birthdays
Ensure your home is winter-ready

Now is the time to make sure your home emergency kit is good to go.
Now is the time to make sure your home emergency kit is good to go. (FILE PHOTO)
Now is the time to make sure your home emergency kit is good to go. (FILE PHOTO)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to make sure your home is ready for the winter weather.

Check up on your heating system, and make sure your home is well-insulated.

“Always check that weather stripping around your windows and your doors. That way, you’re not getting any kind of cool air coming in throughout the winter season causing your heating system to work even harder than it should,” said Virginia Department of Emergency Management Deputy Communications Director, Jason Elmore.

Now is the time to make sure your home emergency kit is good to go. You don’t want to wait until bad weather is in your forecast.

Make sure you’ve got water bottles, non-perishable foods and blankets in case your power goes out.

“Have some additional heat sources. If you have a kerosene heater, or anything like that that doesn’t run on power have those things properly maintained, and make sure they’re ready to go for the winter season,” said Elmore.

You should also change the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector. If you use a generator during a power-outage, make sure it’s at least 10 feet away from your home and that it is properly ventilated.

