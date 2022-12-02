Birthdays
Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of Trees is back in Christiansburg this holiday season.

Around 15 area businesses decorated Christmas trees that are currently displayed in the Old Town Mall in downtown Christiansburg.

You can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote

All of the money goes to support the United Way of the New River Valley.

