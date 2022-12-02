Grayson Co. Christmas tree graces office of Sen. Mark Warner
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A Christmas tree from Grayson County is gracing the Capitol Hill office of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).
Friday morning, students from Dumfries Elementary School joined Warner and helped decorate the 12-foot Fraser fir with homemade ornaments.
The tree came from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson Co.
Warner’s office renewed the holiday tradition, after a two year pause during the pandemic.
