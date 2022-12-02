Grayson Co. Christmas tree graces office of Sen. Mark Warner

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A Christmas tree from Grayson County is gracing the Capitol Hill office of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

Friday morning, students from Dumfries Elementary School joined Warner and helped decorate the 12-foot Fraser fir with homemade ornaments.

The tree came from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson Co.

Warner’s office renewed the holiday tradition, after a two year pause during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.