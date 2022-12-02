Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Grayson Co. Christmas tree graces office of Sen. Mark Warner

Grayson Co. Christmas tree decorates office of Sen. Mark Warner.
Grayson Co. Christmas tree decorates office of Sen. Mark Warner.(Office of Sen. Mark R. Warner)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A Christmas tree from Grayson County is gracing the Capitol Hill office of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

Friday morning, students from Dumfries Elementary School joined Warner and helped decorate the 12-foot Fraser fir with homemade ornaments.

The tree came from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson Co.

Warner’s office renewed the holiday tradition, after a two year pause during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
monkeypox
First mpox death announced in Virginia

Latest News

Danville Window Decorating Contest
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
New developments from both sides of pipeline debate
WDBJ7's Robin Reed is gifted the key to Roanoke City by Mayor Sherman Lea during Friday...
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
Christmas tree
Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall
New Developments In Pipeline Project