Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness.

2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights.

Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped by Here @ Home to talk about opening night, donations to help neighbors, and the work that goes into Roanoke’s largest free drive-thru light display.

• Hermitage Roanoke, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke

• Opening night is December 3 with special guests Santa, Mrs. Claus handing out 500 of her famous homemade chocolate chip cookies and a “HUGE” celebrity will join.

• Hermitage Festival of Lights begins December 3, 6-9p nightly through New Year’s Day.

