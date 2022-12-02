HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” lights up the stage at Mill Mountain’s Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” is based on the classic 1942 film by the same name.

The show was resurrected at Mill Mountain, after the pandemic canceled it in 2020.

“We know Roanoke loves their musicals and they love their classic musicals and there’s just something about the holiday season and being able to escape for two hours with us, leave your troubles at the door. And you leave truly humming and tapping your feet. And this one checked all the boxes and we really wanted to bring it back,” says Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director at Mill Mountain Theatre.

The plot centers around a member of a Vaudeville trio who buys a farm in Connecticut, and decides to open a showplace hotel.

”But Broadway friends are only available on holidays, because those are the days they don’t work. So, they start this holiday inn, where they come up on the holidays and they do these big, fantastical shows, which is where the name comes from,” says “Holiday Inn” director and choreographer Kristen Brooks.

Audiences will be tapping their feet to classic songs like “White Christmas” and “Steppin’ Out With My Baby.”

“It’s a love story. It’s a story of finding where you want to be and what you want to be doing. It’s just kind of all the wonderful things about musical theatre wrapped up in one show, says Brooks.

“Just know that I’ve never seen a person watch tap dancing and not have a massive smile on their face,” says actress and JMU alum Caitlin McAvoy, who plays Lila in “Holiday Inn.”

“And Lila is a one-track mind gal. She wants to be a movie star and that is her whole focus. No matter what other people’s plans she derails. She is all about moving to Hollywood and becoming a movie star at all costs,” says McAvoy.

McAvoy making a name for herself in movies.

She’s appearing in two this holiday season- “Christmas at the Greenbrier” on the Fox Nation Streaming Service and “A Holiday Spectacular” on the Hallmark Channel.

Having a career on stage and in film makes her a more well-rounded performer, she says.

“I love the diversity of doing both, because one feeds the other. As I learn how to be a better stage actress, it impacts my life in film and TV and vice versa,” says McAvoy.

