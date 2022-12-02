Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” lights up the stage at Mill Mountain’s Theatre

The show is running now through December 23 on the Trinkle Mainstage
The show runs through December 23 on the Trinkle Mainstage
The show runs through December 23 on the Trinkle Mainstage(Mill Mountain Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” is based on the classic 1942 film by the same name.

The show was resurrected at Mill Mountain, after the pandemic canceled it in 2020.

“We know Roanoke loves their musicals and they love their classic musicals and there’s just something about the holiday season and being able to escape for two hours with us, leave your troubles at the door. And you leave truly humming and tapping your feet. And this one checked all the boxes and we really wanted to bring it back,” says Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director at Mill Mountain Theatre.

The plot centers around a member of a Vaudeville trio who buys a farm in Connecticut, and decides to open a showplace hotel.

”But Broadway friends are only available on holidays, because those are the days they don’t work. So, they start this holiday inn, where they come up on the holidays and they do these big, fantastical shows, which is where the name comes from,” says “Holiday Inn” director and choreographer Kristen Brooks.

Audiences will be tapping their feet to classic songs like “White Christmas” and “Steppin’ Out With My Baby.”

“It’s a love story. It’s a story of finding where you want to be and what you want to be doing. It’s just kind of all the wonderful things about musical theatre wrapped up in one show, says Brooks.

“Just know that I’ve never seen a person watch tap dancing and not have a massive smile on their face,” says actress and JMU alum Caitlin McAvoy, who plays Lila in “Holiday Inn.”

“And Lila is a one-track mind gal. She wants to be a movie star and that is her whole focus. No matter what other people’s plans she derails. She is all about moving to Hollywood and becoming a movie star at all costs,” says McAvoy.

McAvoy making a name for herself in movies.

She’s appearing in two this holiday season- “Christmas at the Greenbrier” on the Fox Nation Streaming Service and “A Holiday Spectacular” on the Hallmark Channel.

Having a career on stage and in film makes her a more well-rounded performer, she says.

“I love the diversity of doing both, because one feeds the other. As I learn how to be a better stage actress, it impacts my life in film and TV and vice versa,” says McAvoy.

For a link to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
monkeypox
First mpox death announced in Virginia
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

Latest News

Amoore Records Virginia Tech’s First Triple-Double in 85-54 Win Over Nebraska
Amoore Records Virginia Tech’s First Triple-Double in 85-54 Win Over Nebraska
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 2, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 2, 2022
Vinton's Christmas Parade
Vinton Holds Christmas Parade
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting