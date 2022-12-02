Huddle Up Moms discusses how moms can manage holiday expectations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays can be a time full of intense emotions - from cheer to stress, sometimes in the blink of an eye. So how can moms manage holiday expectations for themselves?

Ruth Gray, coordinator for Huddle Up Moms, joined Here @ Home with the top five ways moms can manage their expectations:

1. Prioritize your YES!

FOMO is real! There are SO many fun things to do during the holidays - parties, community events, themed outings, etc. It’s easy to get swept in ALL of the things and you can easily lose those intimate moments with your family where memories and traditions are made. Prioritize what’s important to your family and commit to those and then enjoy each other. Perhaps you only attend ONE holiday get-together in a day rather than stacking up three back to back. Don’t overextend yourself and burn out.

2. Shop early.

It’s a little late for this one, but it’s a good one to put in the hat for next year. Year-round shopping! It saves you from getting swept up in the holiday shopping craze, which saves you time AND sanity. Two things we moms already struggle with!

3. Wrap presents early.

Don’t be like me, staying up until 2 on Christmas Eve, cranky and tired. Start after Thanksgiving, wrap here and there, even pull in the older kids and the husband to help. This way you can enjoy more of the holiday without burdening your mind AND looking at pretty presents under the tree.

4. Think Ahead!

Do your kids hate grandma’s Christmas Eve meatloaf? Feed them dinner early and pack a hefty snack. Staying up late? Make sure you wear them out and they get a good nap in or maybe you let them sleep in that morning. Traveling to see family? If it’s a long distance, look for parks or short adventures along your route and plan the drive around nap schedules. Flying with young children? Bring crunchy snacks, books, toys, whatever you need to occupy them and help with those uncomfortable altitude changes.

5. Take Time for YOU!

Momming is HARD! We’re domestic engineers, the keeper of schedules, personal chefs, party planners, and for many of us, that’s in addition to working... Have a time out. Take a break for just YOU. Maybe that looks like getting your nails done or cozying up to a good book. Plan a lunch date with a girlfriend or plan an outing with several.

