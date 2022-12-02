Birthdays
Hunting can help families get food on the table

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization is using hunting to help families put much-needed protein on their tables.

Gary Arrington - director of Virginia Hunters Who Care, Inc. (known as Hunters for the Hungry) - joined Here @ Home.

He talked about how the group has been helping feed people since 1991, how it reaches beyond our hometowns and how it helps manage Virginia’s deer population.

Hunting Can Help Families Get Food on the Table
