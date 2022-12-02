Hunting can help families get food on the table

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization is using hunting to help families put much-needed protein on their tables.

Gary Arrington - director of Virginia Hunters Who Care, Inc. (known as Hunters for the Hungry) - joined Here @ Home.

He talked about how the group has been helping feed people since 1991, how it reaches beyond our hometowns and how it helps manage Virginia’s deer population.

