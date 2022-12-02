Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Logano celebrates 2nd NASCAR Cup title, already wanting 3rd

Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in...
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(Associated Press)
By Teresa M. Walker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Logano has a simple target for the future even as he celebrates the present. Win a third NASCAR Cup championship.

Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active NASCAR drivers with multiple Cup series title this season, adding a second title the first championship he won in 2018. Being the only active driver with three Cup titles would be even sweeter.

Logano said Thursday that’s where his head is at in wanting to be the first active driver with three Cup championships. That’s also Busch’s goal as he switches teams to Richard Childress Racing for 2023 after 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
monkeypox
First mpox death announced in Virginia

Latest News

(PRNewsfoto/Hublot SA)
Daughter says Pelé back in hospital to regulate medication
Virginia’s depth helping its rapid climb in the AP Top 25
Amoore Records Virginia Tech’s First Triple-Double in 85-54 Win Over Nebraska
Amoore Records Virginia Tech’s First Triple-Double in 85-54 Win Over Nebraska
Georgia Amoore celebrates with her teammates after recording the first triple-double in...
Amoore records Virginia Tech’s first triple-double in 85-54 win over Nebraska