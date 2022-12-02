Birthdays
Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning.

Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd.

Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw a man in the travel lane near Volunteer Rd. The driver wasn’t able to avoid hitting the man, who died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

