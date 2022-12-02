Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning.

Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd.

Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw a man in the travel lane near Volunteer Rd. The driver wasn’t able to avoid hitting the man, who died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

